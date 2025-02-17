HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
West Bengal Governor visits Prayagraj

Mon, 17 February 2025
16:06
File pic
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the Maha Kumbh 2025. 

While speaking to ANI, Governor Bose said, "Kumbh represents the best that is there in India's great culture and traditions. It is a mark of pride for all Indians that the world's largest congregation is coming here voluntarily to understand the meaning, what is 'Aham Brahmasmi'..." 

Bose further elaborated on the Kumbh's cultural importance, stating, "India is driven by a great force which stems from our great culture and heritage. Kumbh represents that." 

Meanwhile, devotees including a steady stream of VIPs continued to arrive at Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the 36th day of the festival on Monday. Police officials were constantly vigilant to manage the overwhelming crowd. -- ANI

