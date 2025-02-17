HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP drops war hero Abdul Hamid's name from school

Mon, 17 February 2025
19:36
Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid/Image courtesy: MOD
The family members of Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid have expressed strong displeasure over the removal of the war hero's name from the main gate of a primary school in Ghazipur where he once studied. 

After a recent painting work, the school in Dhamupur village in the district was renamed 'PM Shri Composite School', according to officials. 

Jameel Ahmed, the grandson of Hamid, said the school was repainted four days ago. 

'PM Shri Composite School' was painted at the entrance, replacing 'Shaheed Hamid Vidyalaya', he added. 

When Ahmed and his family raised an objection with headmaster Ajay Kushwaha, he directed them to approach basic education officer Hemant Rao. 

According to the family members, Rao informed them that Hamid's name had been painted on one of the school's external walls. 

However, the entrance remained unchanged, the family claimed. 

Dissatisfied, they filed another complaint on Saturday, demanding that the martyr's name be reinstated at the school's entrance. 

While Rao assured it would be done "immediately", Ahmed claimed that the name was still not displayed at the entrance, as of Monday, leaving the family "deeply hurt". 

During the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the US supplied Pakistan with Patton tanks which were believed to be invincible. 

Hamid, displaying extraordinary bravery, destroyed three of these tanks, forcing the enemy to retreat. -- PTI

