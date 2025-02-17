HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two labourers killed in blast at Nagpur firecracker unit

Mon, 17 February 2025
15:03
Representational image
Representational image
Two labourers died and three others were injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The explosion took place at 1:30 pm at Asian Fireworks under Kalmeshwar police station limits in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar said.

"The two deceased labourers hailed from Seoni and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh. Three persons received minor injuries, of which one has been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital. There were 31 persons at the firecracker unit when the blast took place," the SP told reporters. -- PTI

