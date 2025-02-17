Two Guillain Barre Syndrome patients die in Andhra

12:32





The Health Minister noted that Kamalamma died at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Sunday while the 10-year-old boy died in a private medical college in Srikakulam 10 days ago.





"There are 17 GBS cases now. This is a non-communicable disease with an incidence rate of up to two per one lakh population. This is not a sudden spurt of cases, this is normal," Yadav told PTI. According to Yadav, a total of 267 cases of this disease were reported in 2024 with 141 cases in the first half of the year and 126 in the second half. -- PTI

A 45-year-old woman and a minor boy have succumbed to Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune neurological disorder, in Andhra Pradesh in the past 10 days, said Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday.