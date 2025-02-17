HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two Guillain Barre Syndrome patients die in Andhra

Mon, 17 February 2025
12:32
A 45-year-old woman and a minor boy have succumbed to Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune neurological disorder, in Andhra Pradesh in the past 10 days, said Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday.

The Health Minister noted that Kamalamma died at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Sunday while the 10-year-old boy died in a private medical college in Srikakulam 10 days ago. 

"There are 17 GBS cases now. This is a non-communicable disease with an incidence rate of up to two per one lakh population. This is not a sudden spurt of cases, this is normal," Yadav told PTI. According to Yadav, a total of 267 cases of this disease were reported in 2024 with 141 cases in the first half of the year and 126 in the second half. -- PTI

