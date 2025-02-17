Stay calm, be alert for possible aftershocks: Modi

08:48

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the earthquake tremors felt early morning in New Delhi and surrounding areas, urging residents to "stay calm" and remain alert for possible aftershocks.





He assured that authorities are closely monitoring the situation.





"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he wrote on X.





An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck the parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday.





There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.