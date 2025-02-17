HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee falls 16 paise to close at 86.87 against US dollar

Mon, 17 February 2025
18:45
image
The rupee depreciated 16 paise to close at 86.87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by significant foreign fund outflows and a recovery in the US dollar index from intraday lows. 

Forex traders said the Indian rupee is trading with a negative bias as foreign banks went on a dollar-buying spree and importers scrambled to secure dollars, as they feared further depreciation amid global uncertainty. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.70 and touched the high of 86.68 against the greenback during intraday. 

It also touched the low of 86.88 before ending the session at 86.87 (provisional) against the dollar, logging a loss of 16 paise from its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee extended its recovery and settled 21 paise higher at 86.71 against the US dollar. 

