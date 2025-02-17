Rahul, Priyanka will you come to this wedding?

12:09





The card is a hat tip to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra of 2023 which was an attempt at unification of Indians irrespective of caste, creed, sex, religion. As you can see from the image, Abhilasha's fianc is Vinal William and card says he's the son of 'Punjab and Kerala', while she is the daughter of 'Jammu and Bengal'.

Abhilasha Kotwal shares a picture of her card on X with a special invite to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She writes, "When a wedding is more diverse than a coalition government, you know it's special! @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi '"our love story mirrors the vision you stand for. Will you bless it? #BharatJodoVivaah #BharatJodoYatra."