HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul, Priyanka will you come to the wedding?

Mon, 17 February 2025
Share:
11:55
image
Abhilasha Kotwal shares a picture of her card on X with a special invite to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She writes, "When a wedding is more diverse than a coalition government, you know it's special! @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi '"our love story mirrors the vision you stand for. Will you bless it? #BharatJodoVivaah #BharatJodoYatra."

The card is a hat tip to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra of 2023 which was an attempt at unification of Indians irrespective of caste, creed, sex, religion. As you can see from the image, Abhilasha's fianc is Vinal William.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi earthquake: 'Thought noise was monkeys on roof'
LIVE! Delhi earthquake: 'Thought noise was monkeys on roof'

No Indian Flag At Karachi Stadium!
No Indian Flag At Karachi Stadium!

The flags of the seven other participating teams, including hosts Pakistan, were displayed on the top of the National stadium with only the Indian flag nowhere to be seen.

'Saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on platform'
'Saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on platform'

'Initially, some staircases of platforms were closed to manage the crowd. However, due to delays, more passengers were attempting to take the staircases. At the last moment, the closed staircases were opened, which caused congestion and...

'Modi-Trump Reconnect Went Swimmingly'
'Modi-Trump Reconnect Went Swimmingly'

'Trump administration wanted a positive tone at this summit, but there was still some anxiety that there could be some awkward moments -- and there were not.'

BJP to select Delhi CM on Feb 19, oath on Feb 20
BJP to select Delhi CM on Feb 19, oath on Feb 20

Many in the party believe that as was the cases in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the BJP leadership might put its bets on a "dark horse" among the newly-elected MLAs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD