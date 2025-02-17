HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Modi-led panel finalises name of next CEC

Mon, 17 February 2025
Share:
20:23
image
The selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which met in New Delhi on Monday evening is learnt to have recommended the name of the next chief election commissioner to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Monday. 

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are part of the panel which met on Monday. 

Sources in the government said the notification announcing the name of the next CEC could be issued "in the next few hours". 

Incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar demits office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years. 

In a related development, the Congress on Monday asked the government to adjourn the meeting to select the new chief election commissioner until the Supreme Court hears on February 19 a petition on the constitution of the selection panel. 

The Congress' statement came soon after a meeting of the three-member selection committee. 

Addressing a joint press conference soon after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that by removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear it wants control and not preserve the credibility of the Election Commission. 

Singhvi did not disclose anything on what transpired in the meeting apart from saying that Gandhi attended it. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Gyanesh Kumar appointed as next CEC
Gyanesh Kumar appointed as next CEC

Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala Cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India. Kumar, who was previously an Election Commissioner, will serve until January 26, 2029. His appointment comes...

Rare gesture: Modi receives Amir of Qatar at airport
Rare gesture: Modi receives Amir of Qatar at airport

The two leaders shared a warm hug as they met each other.

SIT to probe Pak man linked to Gogoi's wife
SIT to probe Pak man linked to Gogoi's wife

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday had decided not to register any case against the Congress MP or his British spouse, who the BJP has accused of having ISI links, but instructed the DGP to file an FIR against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer...

'Modi-Trump Reconnect Went Swimmingly'
'Modi-Trump Reconnect Went Swimmingly'

'Trump administration wanted a positive tone at this summit, but there was still some anxiety that there could be some awkward moments -- and there were not.'

'India, South Africa In Champions Final'
'India, South Africa In Champions Final'

How will India's balanced squad, Pakistan's pace-heavy strategy, Australia's injury concerns and England's focus play out during the Champions Trophy?

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD