Modi-led panel finalises name of next CEC

20:23





Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are part of the panel which met on Monday.





Sources in the government said the notification announcing the name of the next CEC could be issued "in the next few hours".





Incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar demits office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years.





In a related development, the Congress on Monday asked the government to adjourn the meeting to select the new chief election commissioner until the Supreme Court hears on February 19 a petition on the constitution of the selection panel.





The Congress' statement came soon after a meeting of the three-member selection committee.





Addressing a joint press conference soon after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that by removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear it wants control and not preserve the credibility of the Election Commission.





Singhvi did not disclose anything on what transpired in the meeting apart from saying that Gandhi attended it. -- PTI

