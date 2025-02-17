Man among second batch of US deportees held in snatching case

21:28





The police said Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Sasrali colony in Jamalpur locality in Ludhiana, was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody.





He was among the 116 illegal Indian immigrants who were brought in a US plane on late Saturday night at the Amritsar airport, officials said.





Assistant commissioner of police Sumit Sood said he was a bail jumper and was booked in three criminal cases including two snatching cases.





He had been declared a proclaimed offender in the third case registered in Faridkot district, the officer said.





The ACP said that Gurwinder is the son of a former police constable. -- PTI

