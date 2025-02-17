Maha cyber cell asks Allahbadia to join probe on Feb 24

17:24





"Earlier, Cyber officials had summoned Allahbadia to appear before the police, but he didn't turn up. Now they have summoned him again to join the investigation on February 24," an official said.





Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, is investigating the case registered against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's web show "India's Got Latent".-- PTI

Maharashtra Cyber has summoned content creator Ranveer Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the India's Got Latent show row, officials said on Monday.