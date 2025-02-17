HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Islam religion of Arabs, all Indians were Hindu'

Mon, 17 February 2025
16:17
An IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Niyaz Khan has hit the headlines following his post on X stating Islam is the religion of Arabs and everyone in India was Hindu. 

He further said that people were converted from Hindus to Muslims and appealed Muslims to reconsider whoever considers Arabs as ideal. 

"Islam is the religion of Arabs. Here (referring to India) everyone was Hindu. People were converted from Hindus to Muslims. Therefore, even if the religion is different, the blood is the same. All have been part of the same culture. If the Muslims who consider Arabs as ideal should reconsider. First consider Hindus as your brothers and then Arabs," read the post of Niyaz Khan on X, shared on Sunday, February 16. 

Meanwhile, Khan spoke to ANI on Monday and highlighted that following the news related to Hindu-Muslim these days, he shared his view to let people know that the origin of everyone is the same. 

"Regularly I read news related to Hindu-Muslim so I thought to share my views on why we fight each other, the origin of everyone is the same. This is a Hindu nation from the beginning; foreign rulers arrived, conversion occurred then Christian, Islam and other religions expanded. Originally we all are brothers, today there are different religious beliefs but originally everyone converted from here (India). Only 1-2 percent of people might have settled here from Arabia, otherwise mostly people are of Indian-origin. Basically, I believe that hatred should not spread in the country, everyone lives with love and peace," Khan said.

He stressed that he gave a message to society that everyone's origin is the same, so everyone should be united and make a strong nation. -- ANI

