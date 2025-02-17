Irish-Brit woman rape-murder: Convict given life term

12:06





Nearly eight years after an Irish-British woman was raped and murdered during her Goa visit, a court last week convicted the lone accused in the case, a 31-year-old local resident.





Judge Kshama Joshi of the District and Sessions Court at Margao town found Vikat Bhagat, the lone accused, guilty of raping and murdering the woman, Danielle McLaughin (28), said Vikram Varma, the lawyer representing Andrea Brannigan, the mother of the deceased.

Goa court sentences 31-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for rape and murder of Irish-British woman in 2017.