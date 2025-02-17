HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'India's Got Latent' Row: NCW issues new hearing dates

Mon, 17 February 2025
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a new hearing date for Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and others after they failed to appear before the commission in person in connection to the ongoing 'India's Got Latent' show controversy.

The NCW said that many of those summoned cited concerns about their personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges as reasons for their absence on February 17. 

The Commission said it has considered the reasons and has rescheduled the hearing to allow those individuals to comply with the summons. The Commission said that Ranveer Allahbadia had informed it that he is receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6. -- PTI

