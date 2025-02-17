HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
In rare gesture, Modi receives Amir of Qatar at airport

Mon, 17 February 2025
20:38
PM Narendra Modi welcomes Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of Qatar, at the airport as he arrived in New Delhi/ANI on X
Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day a visit to India this evening. 

The Amir is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Modi on Tuesday. 

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. 

This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. 

He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said. 

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. 

In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen. -- PTI

