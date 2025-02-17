High command to decide on K'taka leadership change: Sidda

19:09

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah





There have been talks in the state's political circles, especially in the ruling Congress party, about a chief minister change later this year, under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula.





"It is for the high command to decide," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question on discussions about leadership change.





Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, is a strong chief ministerial aspirant and has made no secret of his ambition to become the CM.





There have been time and again attempts by a section of party leaders and workers to project Shivakumar as the next chief minister.





There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy chief minister.





There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party. -- PTI

Amid speculations about leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said it is for the Congress high command to decide.