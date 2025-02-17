HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gold retreats from all-time high, down Rs 1,200 to Rs 88,200 per 10 gm

Mon, 17 February 2025
17:58
Gold prices retreated from all-time level in the national capital on Monday, with the precious metal declining Rs 1,200 to Rs 88,200 per 10 grams due to emergence of fresh selling from stockists and retailers. 

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 percent purity had soared Rs 1,300 to hit an all-time high of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams on Friday. 

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity pulled back from its record level and depreciated Rs 1,200 to Rs 87,800 per 10 grams. 

It closed at Rs 89,000 per 10 grams in the previous trading close. 

Silver prices also faced selling pressure and slipped below the Rs 1 lakh-mark by losing Rs 1,800 to Rs 98,200 per kg on Monday. 

Traders said fading demand from jewellers as well as retailers at domestic spot market at existing levels weighed on the precious metal prices. 

However, in futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for April delivery climbed Rs 431 to Rs 85,118 per 10 grams. Silver futures also increased Rs 234 to Rs 95,820 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange. -- PTI

