Five envoys present credentials to Prez, 2 women

The others who presented their credentials included Rath Many, Ambassador of Cambodia, Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, Ambassador of Somalia, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of Cuba and Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Cambodia, Maldives, Somalia, Cuba and Nepal at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Pictured alongside is H.E. Aishath Azeema, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives.