Five envoys present credentials to Prez, 2 women

Mon, 17 February 2025
14:30
image
President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Cambodia, Maldives, Somalia, Cuba and Nepal at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Pictured alongside is H.E. Aishath Azeema, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives.    

The others who presented their credentials included Rath Many, Ambassador of Cambodia, Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, Ambassador of Somalia, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of Cuba and Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal. 

