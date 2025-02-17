HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fire breaks out at 2 Maha Kumbh camps, no injuries

Mon, 17 February 2025
image
Two incidents of fire, including at the camps of Shri Kapi Manas Mandal and the Consumer Protection Committee, were reported at Maha Kumbh Nagar on Monday, an official statement said. 

However, the fires were quickly brought under control due to the prompt action of the Fire Service Unit preventing any major damage, the statement said. 

Mahakumbh's nodal and chief fire officer, Pramod Sharma, said that a fire broke out suddenly in two tents at the Shri Kapi Manas Mandal camp. 

Upon receiving the alert, the fire unit swiftly arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control. 

While extinguishing the fire at Shri Kapi Manas Mandal, the fire team noticed smoke billowing from Sector 8. 

Upon reaching the location, they discovered that the Consumer Protection Committee camp had also caught fire. 

The team quickly acted, using water spraying from pumping vehicles to douse the flames completely, he said. 

The flames were brought under control in time and no loss of life was reported. -- PTI

