Felt as if bridge was collapsing: Delhiites on quake

Mon, 17 February 2025
09:36
A magnitude four earthquake struck Delhi and surrounding areas on Monday, forcing residents to rush out of their buildings.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake rocked the capital at a depth of five kilometers at around 5:36 am. The epicenter was Delhi itself.

A passenger waiting for his train at New Delhi railway station told ANI,"I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if some bridge had collapsed"

"It (tremor) was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed," another passenger said.

A Ghaziabad resident said that tremors were so strong that his entire buidling was shaking.

"Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking," he said.

 At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish said, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in the region to stay calm and follow safety precautions while keeping alert for possible aftershocks.

