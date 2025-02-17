Delhi could see 3 BJP CMs in next five years: AAP

16:39

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the BJP despite its decisive victory is struggling to choose a leader, reflecting deep internal divisions within the party.





"Even after 10 days, they are not able to choose a CM, which shows they do not have a face. The reality is that history could repeat itself and we may see three chief ministers in the next five years just as it happened during the last BJP government in Delhi," he said.





Rai reiterated that the AAP would act as a strong opposition and ensure the BJP fulfils its promises to the people of Delhi. "The BJP used all its tactics during the campaign in collusion with the Election Commission. Despite all their power, the people of Delhi stood with us and we are thankful for that. In terms of seats, there is a difference, but we have decided that AAP will stand with people and raise their voices against the BJP," he said.





The AAP leader also accused the BJP of internal power struggles, suggesting that whoever becomes the CM will face resistance from other factions within the party. -- PTI

