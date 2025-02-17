HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Curbs on drinking water use imposed in Bengaluru

Mon, 17 February 2025
23:15
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Monday imposed restrictions on the usage of drinking water for non-essential purposes in the city, citing rising temperatures and depleting groundwater levels. 

Those found violating the prohibitory order would be fined Rs 5,000, it said. 

According to the order issued in public interest, under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act 1964, the BWSSB has prohibited usage of potable water in the city of Bengaluru for cleaning vehicles, gardening, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains. 

Malls and cinema halls are permitted to use water only for drinking. 

"In case of violation of prohibitory order, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be applicable for the first time offence and recurrence of this violation will result in a fine of Rs 5,000 with an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day," it stated. 

Highlighting that the supply of drinking water to all is essential, the BWSSB said at present, temperature is rising in the city everyday and the ground water level has decreased due to lack of rains in recent days. 

So, it is necessary to prevent wastage of water in the city of Bengaluru. -- PTI

