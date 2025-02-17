BTech third-year student from Nepal found dead in hostel

11:42





KIIT in a statement said: "A Nepali student studying in the third year of B-Tech committed suicide in the hostel yesterday. It is suspected that the student was in a love affair with another student studying at KIIT. It is suspected that the student may have committed suicide due to some reason."





The KIIT said that the incident was immediately reported to the police.





-- PTI

A third-year B-Tech student of a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar died allegedly by suicide in her hostel, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal. She was a B-Tech third-year student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Registrar said.