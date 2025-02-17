HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BTech third-year student from Nepal found dead in hostel

Mon, 17 February 2025
Share:
11:42
image
A third-year B-Tech student of a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar died allegedly by suicide in her hostel, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal. She was a B-Tech third-year student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Registrar said. 

KIIT in a statement said: "A Nepali student studying in the third year of B-Tech committed suicide in the hostel yesterday. It is suspected that the student was in a love affair with another student studying at KIIT. It is suspected that the student may have committed suicide due to some reason." 

The KIIT said that the incident was immediately reported to the police.

-- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi earthquake: 'Thought noise was monkeys on roof'
LIVE! Delhi earthquake: 'Thought noise was monkeys on roof'

No Indian Flag At Karachi Stadium!
No Indian Flag At Karachi Stadium!

The flags of the seven other participating teams, including hosts Pakistan, were displayed on the top of the National stadium with only the Indian flag nowhere to be seen.

'Saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on platform'
'Saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on platform'

'Initially, some staircases of platforms were closed to manage the crowd. However, due to delays, more passengers were attempting to take the staircases. At the last moment, the closed staircases were opened, which caused congestion and...

'Modi-Trump Reconnect Went Swimmingly'
'Modi-Trump Reconnect Went Swimmingly'

'Trump administration wanted a positive tone at this summit, but there was still some anxiety that there could be some awkward moments -- and there were not.'

BJP to select Delhi CM on Feb 19, oath on Feb 20
BJP to select Delhi CM on Feb 19, oath on Feb 20

Many in the party believe that as was the cases in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the BJP leadership might put its bets on a "dark horse" among the newly-elected MLAs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD