BJP rages over Pitroda's 'China not our enemy' remark

Mon, 17 February 2025
12:52
Sam Pitroda, the Congress overseas unit chief, has courted a new controversy after claiming that the threat from China is often blown out of proportion. 

His suggestion that India needs to stop considering China as an enemy drew a sharp backlash with the ruling BJP calling out the Congress party over its "obsessive fascination for China".

The remarks by Mr Pitroda, who is not unknown to controversies, follows his leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion in the parliament that India had lost land a part of its territory to China, a claim that has been trashed by the government.

The Congress leader claimed that India's approach to China has been confrontational and that mindset needed to change.

"I don't understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the U.S. has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one," he told IANS.

His reply came to a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump would be able to control the threats from China.

Hitting back, the BJP said the crux of the Congress's obsession for China lies in a 2008 Memorandum for Understanding between the Congress and Chinese Communist Party, the party that runs the neighbouring country. 

-- NDTV 

