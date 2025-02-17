520 mn people have taken a dip at Maha Kumbh so far!

10:24





A massive influx of devotees was seen at the Prayagraj Railway station on Monday. Police officials were constantly vigilant to manage the overwhelming crowd.





The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force, G P Singh reviewed the security arrangements for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh on Sunday, also appreciated how there is a 'fine synergy' between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF and all other agencies involved. The X account of CRPF mentioned, "In Prayagraj, DG GP Singh assessed security arrangements for Mahakumbh, guiding CRPF officials on balancing vigilance with seamless public assistance."





"He appreciated the fine synergy between UP Police, CRPF, and all agencies involved while commending their hard work so far in maintaining security," the post added.





To ease the extra rush of passengers during the Mahakumbh Mela and in the backdrop of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has decided to run four special trains to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and travellers. -- ANI

Devotees continued to arrive at Mahakumbh 2025 to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the 36th day of the festival on Monday. Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip so far at the world's largest human gathering.