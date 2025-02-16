Won't allow entrance test in Class 1: Kerala minister

21:13

File image





While speaking during a programme Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said it is the time when everybody mulls whether even examinations are necessary for first standard students.





"Some schools conduct entrance tests and interviews for the admission of students in first standard. I would like to say here that it won't be allowed at any cost," Sivankutty said.





Referring to the recent ragging cases reported in some schools, he said though they were small and isolated incidents, it brought shame to the state in general.





Steps would be taken to regulate such practices in the future, the minister added. -- PTI

