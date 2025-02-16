HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wife of local AAP leader in Ludhiana killed during robbery bid

Sun, 16 February 2025
The wife of a local Aam Aadmi Party leader was killed by robbers near a village in Ludhiana, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Rurka village, around 40 km from Ludhiana, they said.

AAP leader Anokh Mittal and his wife Lipsy Mittal were returning home after having dinner at a hotel on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road, said police.

The robbers intercepted their car and attacked the couple with sharp-edged weapons.

Lipsy Mittal, 33, died on the spot while her husband, who is a local trader, received serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, they said.

The relatives of Lipsy Mittal staged a 'dharna' opposite the hospital on Sunday evening and demanded action.

A senior police officer said the matter was being investigated. -- PTI

