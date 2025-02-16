HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Wanted in murder case, two deportees from US held after landing in Amritsar

Sun, 16 February 2025
Share:
13:41
image
Two youths from Rajpura in Patiala district, who were among 116 individuals deported by the US in a C-17 aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport on Saturday night, have been arrested in connection with a murder case, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh, were wanted in a murder case registered in 2023, senior superintendent of police, Nanak Singh, said while confirming their arrest from the Amritsar airport.

The case against Sandeep and four others was registered in Rajpura in June 2023. 

During investigation, the name of Pradeep, another accomplice of Sandeep, was added to the FIR.

A team led by the SHO of Rajpura police station was sent to the Amritsar airport on Saturday to arrest the duo.

The US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, including 65 from Punjab, landed in Amritsar at 11.35 pm on Saturday.

It was the second batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration after February 5 as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station
18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station

The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a...

LIVE! Railways names panel members to Delhi stampede
LIVE! Railways names panel members to Delhi stampede

We were shackled: US deportee on second flight
We were shackled: US deportee on second flight

Daljit Singh, one of the 116 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US on Saturday night, has claimed that they were handcuffed with their legs chained during the journey. Singh, who traveled via the 'donkey route', an illegal and...

Delhi stampede: 'Many suffocated on foot over bridge'
Delhi stampede: 'Many suffocated on foot over bridge'

With the death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbing to 18 on Sunday, porters recounted their harrowing experience of carrying bodies on handcarts amid the chaos.

Railways answers: What caused stampede at Delhi station
Railways answers: What caused stampede at Delhi station

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay on Sunday said that a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, leading to the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD