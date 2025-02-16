HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wanted in criminal case, US deportee from Haryana held at Amritsar airport

Sun, 16 February 2025
20:18
A Haryana man, who was among the second batch of illegal Indian immigrants deported by the US in an aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport in Punjab, was arrested in connection with a murder case, police said on Sunday.

Among the second batch of illegal immigrants, 33 belong to Haryana including three who are from Kurukshetra district. 

The US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar International Airport late Saturday.

Superintendent of police, Kurukshetra, Varun Singala said a lookout notice was issued against Sahil Verma of Pehowa, who was wanted in a pending FIR registered on May 14, 2022, under provisions of the IPC, including criminal intimidation, and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. 

