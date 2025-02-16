Veteran Telugu actress Krishnaveni dies at 102

13:21





She was 102 years old.





Krishnaveni passed away due to age-related issues, Madala Ravi said.





She is survived by her daughter.





Born in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, Krishnaveni debuted as an actress in Kacha Devayani in 1938 and went on to act in over 40 movies.





She introduced former chief minister and versatile actor N T Rama Rao to the film industry through her film Mana Desam', in which she also acted.





She produced about a dozen movies including Bhisma and Daksha Yagnam, through her family-owned studio.





In recognition of her contributions to the film industry, she was honored with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2004. -- PTI

