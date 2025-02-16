HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two properties of suspected drug peddlers attached in Jammu

Sun, 16 February 2025
12:59
Two houses owned by notorious drug peddlers were attached in Jammu, the police said on Sunday, describing the action as part of its war against the menace of drugs in the region.

The houses of Poonam Devi and Khemo Devi were attached at Rajeev Nagar in Bahu Fort area of the city under the provisions of section 68(E) and (F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

During the scrutiny of the FIRs lodged against both the accused persons, the police said the investigating officers have a reason to believe that the value of the properties in question is beyond their known sources of income and as such prima facie, are illegally acquired from the proceeds of illegal trade of narcotic substances.

The process of attachment of the houses, worth lakhs of rupees, on Saturday has been done in presence of an executive magistrate and a team of police officers, the official said.

The spokesperson said while three FIRs are registered against Poonam at police station Bahu Fort in 2022, the other woman is named in four FIRs in the same police station between 2020 and 2022.

Poonam was booked under PIT-NDPS act last year and was released from jail three months ago, the official said, adding she was again found involved in the drug trade.

Meanwhile, a wanted criminal Simranjot Singh, a resident of Chatha Pind, was arrested in a well-coordinated operation in Miran Sahib area of Jammu on Saturday.

Singh is involved in numerous serious criminal activities, including attempted murder, armed assault, and illegal possession of weapons. 

He was wanted in at least 10 different FIRs registered across various police stations, the spokesperson said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station
18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station

The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a...

LIVE! 'Legs chained, hands cuffed': 2nd batch US deportee
LIVE! 'Legs chained, hands cuffed': 2nd batch US deportee

'Wrong announcement may have led to Delhi stampede'
'Wrong announcement may have led to Delhi stampede'

At least 18 people were killed in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday. The stampede occurred after a wrong announcement about a change of platforms led to confusion and panic. The station was crowded with passengers...

'Faaltu hai kumbh': Lalu slams Rlys' mismanagement
'Faaltu hai kumbh': Lalu slams Rlys' mismanagement

Former Union railway minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday, said that the Railway's mismanagement led to the stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

Railways answers: What caused stampede at Delhi station
Railways answers: What caused stampede at Delhi station

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay on Sunday said that a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, leading to the...

