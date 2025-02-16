HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two held in Rs 850 crore ponzi scheme case

Sun, 16 February 2025
Share:
19:09
image
Two persons were arrested in connection with a Rs 850 crore Ponzi scheme involving Falcon Invoice Discounting Platform, which allegedly duped over 6,000 depositors across the country, the police said in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

The accused allegedly deceived the public by persuading them to make short-term deposits with the promise of high returns, they said. 

According to the police, the primary accused, Amardeep Kumar (managing director, Falcon Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd), along with Aryan Singh (chief operating officer) and Yogender Singh (chief executive officer), who are still at large, lured depositors by promising high returns on short-term deposits under the guise of invoice discounting. 

So far, 19 people have been named as accused in the case and out of them two were arrested, and others are absconding, a police official said. 

During the investigation, the Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad on February 15 arrested--Pavan Kumar,  vice president of Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd and business head of Falcon Invoice Discounting Platform, along with Kavya N, director of Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd and Falcon Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd. 

On the modus operandi, a release from Cyberabad police commissionerate said the accused launched a mobile application and website, falsely presenting Falcon Invoice Discounting Platform as a legitimate peer-to-peer invoice discounting service. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak army opens fire along LoC, India retaliates
LIVE! Pak army opens fire along LoC, India retaliates

18 killed, over a dozen hurt in stampede at Delhi station
18 killed, over a dozen hurt in stampede at Delhi station

The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a...

Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede
Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede

Families of those missing in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station are frantically searching for their loved ones, running from one hospital to another, carrying their photos. Many said the hospitals did not allow them to search for...

A look at India's deadly stampedes in recent past
A look at India's deadly stampedes in recent past

The recent stampede at New Delhi Railway station, which claimed the lives of at least 18 people, highlights a recurring issue in India: deadly stampedes. This tragedy is not an isolated incident, as numerous stampedes resulting in...

Rana visited north, south India before 26/11: Officials
Rana visited north, south India before 26/11: Officials

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of David Coleman Headley, could be extradited to India in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana's travel history in parts of north and south...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD