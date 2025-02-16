Two Ashoka University students found dead in Haryana

19:59





The two incidents occurred on Friday night, the police said.





In one incident, a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru is suspected to have died after jumping from an upper floor of the hostel building, station house officer of Rai police station, sub-inspector Kuldeep said over the phone.





While the police suspect suicide further investigations in the matter are underway, the officer said.





Meanwhile, another student hailing from Telangana is suspected to have died from cardiac issues after he was found lying unconscious near the university's gate.





He was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead, the officer said.





The police had taken the bodies to the civil hospital for postmortem after the incidents.





A statement issued by the university said, "It is with profound sorrow that we share the news of the sad demise of two of our students in tragic, unrelated incidents on February 14, 2025."





It said that a suicide note was recovered from a student's room and he was found unconscious shortly after. -- PTI

