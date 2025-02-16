HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two Ashoka University students found dead in Haryana

Sun, 16 February 2025
Share:
19:59
image
Two students of Ashoka University in Sonipat were found dead in separate incidents, the police said on Sunday.

The two incidents occurred on Friday night, the police said.

In one incident, a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru is suspected to have died after jumping from an upper floor of the hostel building, station house officer of Rai police station, sub-inspector Kuldeep said over the phone.

While the police suspect suicide further investigations in the matter are underway, the officer said.

Meanwhile, another student hailing from Telangana is suspected to have died from cardiac issues after he was found lying unconscious near the university's gate.

He was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The police had taken the bodies to the civil hospital for postmortem after the incidents.

A statement issued by the university said, "It is with profound sorrow that we share the news of the sad demise of two of our students in tragic, unrelated incidents on February 14, 2025."

It said that a suicide note was recovered from a student's room and he was found unconscious shortly after. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak army opens fire along LoC, India retaliates
LIVE! Pak army opens fire along LoC, India retaliates

18 killed, over a dozen hurt in stampede at Delhi station
18 killed, over a dozen hurt in stampede at Delhi station

The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a...

Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede
Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede

Families of those missing in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station are frantically searching for their loved ones, running from one hospital to another, carrying their photos. Many said the hospitals did not allow them to search for...

A look at India's deadly stampedes in recent past
A look at India's deadly stampedes in recent past

The recent stampede at New Delhi Railway station, which claimed the lives of at least 18 people, highlights a recurring issue in India: deadly stampedes. This tragedy is not an isolated incident, as numerous stampedes resulting in...

Rana visited north, south India before 26/11: Officials
Rana visited north, south India before 26/11: Officials

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of David Coleman Headley, could be extradited to India in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana's travel history in parts of north and south...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD