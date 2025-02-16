HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Railway CPRO details what led to Delhi stampede

Sun, 16 February 2025
According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station took place when a passenger slipped and fell on the stairs while approaching platforms 14 and 15.

"This led to a chain reaction, causing several passengers behind him to lose balance, resulting in the unfortunate stampede. At the time, Magadh Express bound for Patna was stationed at platform 14, while Uttar Sampark Kranti heading to Jammu was at platform 15," Upadhyay told ANI.

He said the authorities have confirmed that no trains were canceled or rescheduled due to the incident, and operations at the station have returned to normal.

"The situation at the platform is normal now, and all trains are running on time," he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have urged the public to wait for the committees findings before drawing conclusions, the CPRO said. -- ANI

