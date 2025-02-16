HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Passengers vandalise 2 coaches of special train for Kumbh in Amethi

Sun, 16 February 2025
Share:
20:36
File image
File image
Two coaches of the special train running for Maha Kumbh were vandalised by passengers at the Guru Gorakhnath Dham railway station in Amethi after they were unable to board due to locked doors, officials said on Sunday. 

The incident occurred around 1:15 am when Kumbh Special Train number 04255, travelling from Lucknow to Prayagraj, arrived at the station. According to the Government Railway Police, nearly 300 devotees were waiting to board the train. 

However, passengers inside allegedly kept the doors locked, preventing new passengers from entering. 

Angry over this, the devotees turned aggressive and broke nearly a dozen windows of two train coaches, officials said. 

GRP circle officer Amit Singh confirmed that some people sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, and the Railway Protection Force has registered a case. 

Superintendent of police (GRP) Lucknow, Prashant Verma, said that legal action is being taken, and those responsible for the vandalism will be identified and prosecuted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Strict security at key Up rly stations post stampede
LIVE! Strict security at key Up rly stations post stampede

Oppn seeks Vaishnaw's resignation over Delhi stampede
Oppn seeks Vaishnaw's resignation over Delhi stampede

Opposition parties in India have demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after a stampede at New Delhi railway station killed 18 people. They blamed the government for "gross mismanagement" and accused them of...

Most Delhi stampede victims had chest, abdomen injuries
Most Delhi stampede victims had chest, abdomen injuries

Sources at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital indicated that a majority of the victims who sustained injuries in Saturday night stampede suffered lower limb injuries while others suffered from bone injuries.

Delhi police launches probe into station stampede
Delhi police launches probe into station stampede

Delhi Police on Sunday launched an investigation into the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, saying it will analyse CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events before the chaos erupted.

'Was taken to US border via Amsterdam, Panama Mexico'
'Was taken to US border via Amsterdam, Panama Mexico'

Dozens of Indian immigrants, mostly from Punjab, were deported from the United States after attempting to enter the country illegally. They were returned to India in shackles, having spent lakhs of rupees on the journey. Many of the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD