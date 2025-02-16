HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Over 29,500 registered drones in India: Official data

Sun, 16 February 2025
17:36
File image
More than 29,500 drones are registered in India, with the national capital having the maximum number at 4,882, according to official data. After the national capital, the highest numbers of registered drones are in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra at 4,588 and 4,132, respectively. 

The data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation updated till January 29 showed that there were 29,501 registered drones. 

Other states that have a high number of registered drones include Haryana (3,689), Karnataka (2,516), Telangana (1,928), Gujarat (1,338) and Kerala (1,318), as per the data shared by the civil aviation ministry with the Rajya Sabha this week. 

So far, the regulator has issued 96 Type Certificates to different Unmanned Aircraft System models or drones, and out of them, 65 models are for agriculture purpose. 

Each registered drone is issued a Unique Identification Number from the Digital Sky Platform, which is operated by the DGCA. 

DGCA-authorised Remote Pilot Training Organisations have issued 22,466 Remote Pilot Certificates. 

Sharing the data as part of a written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also said the central government has taken various steps to increase the usage of drone technology across various sectors. 

Among other measures, the ministry amended norms in August last year whereby the requirement of passport for the registration and de-registration/transfer of a drone was scrapped. -- PTI

