Most stampede victims had chest, abdomen injuries

Sun, 16 February 2025
14:32
Crowd at platform no. 14 of New Delhi railway station hours after the stampede./ANI on X
Most of the bodies of the deceased brought to the national capital's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station had injuries on their chest and abdomen areas with asphyxia being the likely cause of death, according to RML hospital sources.  

Medical superintendent of RML Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla, said, "We received five bodies, one male aged 25 years and four females -- three in their thirties and one aged 70 years... Four bodies have been handed over to their families..."  

Sources at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital (LNJP) indicated that a majority of the victims who sustained injuries in Saturday night stampede suffered lower limb injuries while others suffered from bone injuries.  

The injured admitted to the LNJP hospital in the national capital have been discharged by the doctors after primary treatment. 

A team of 15 doctors is currently taking care of the injured patients.  

A tragic stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, resulting in the loss of 18 lives on Saturday. 

The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station
18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station

The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a...

LIVE! Railways names panel members to Delhi stampede
LIVE! Railways names panel members to Delhi stampede

We were shackled: US deportee on second flight
We were shackled: US deportee on second flight

Daljit Singh, one of the 116 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US on Saturday night, has claimed that they were handcuffed with their legs chained during the journey. Singh, who traveled via the 'donkey route', an illegal and...

Delhi stampede: 'Many suffocated on foot over bridge'
Delhi stampede: 'Many suffocated on foot over bridge'

With the death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbing to 18 on Sunday, porters recounted their harrowing experience of carrying bodies on handcarts amid the chaos.

Railways answers: What caused stampede at Delhi station
Railways answers: What caused stampede at Delhi station

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay on Sunday said that a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, leading to the...

