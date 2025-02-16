Most stampede victims had chest, abdomen injuries

14:32

Crowd at platform no. 14 of New Delhi railway station hours after the stampede./ANI on X





Medical superintendent of RML Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla, said, "We received five bodies, one male aged 25 years and four females -- three in their thirties and one aged 70 years... Four bodies have been handed over to their families..."





Sources at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital (LNJP) indicated that a majority of the victims who sustained injuries in Saturday night stampede suffered lower limb injuries while others suffered from bone injuries.





The injured admitted to the LNJP hospital in the national capital have been discharged by the doctors after primary treatment.





A team of 15 doctors is currently taking care of the injured patients.





A tragic stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, resulting in the loss of 18 lives on Saturday.





The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station. -- ANI

Most of the bodies of the deceased brought to the national capital's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station had injuries on their chest and abdomen areas with asphyxia being the likely cause of death, according to RML hospital sources.