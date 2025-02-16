HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
More than a dozen Khwarij terrorists killed in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sun, 16 February 2025
11:27
File image
File image
More than a dozen terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Saturday, The Express Tribune reported.  

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, on 15 February 2025, fifteen Khwarij were sent to hell by the security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.  

The operations were conducted by the security forces in the general area of Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, on the reported presence of Khwarij.  

During the operation, Pakistan's security personnel located the Khwarij's location, and nine terrorists were killed, including Kharji Farma alias Saqib, Kharji Amanullah alias Toori, Kharji Saeed alias Liaquat, and Kharji Bilal.  

The Khwarij were involved in numerous terror-related activities and were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies, as per The Express Tribune.  

In another operation conducted in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, six Khwarij were killed by the security forces.  

During an intense firefight, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf, 21, lost his life.  

The other three soldiers who lost their lives include Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal, 39, Sepoy Farhat Ullah, 27, and Sepoy Himat Khan, 29.  

Search operations are being conducted to eliminate any other 'Khwarji' found in the area, Express Tribune reported.  -- ANI

