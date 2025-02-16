Man who robbed bank at knifepoint in Kerala held

22:00





The arrested man has been identified as Rijo Antony, a native of Chalakudy, police said.





During interrogation, Antony admitted to stealing the money to repay his debts.





He was arrested from his residence, police added.





The police recovered around Rs 10 lakh from his possession and efforts are underway to trace the remaining amount.





The bike-borne miscreant robbed the bank near Chalakudy around 2.15 pm on Friday.





The CCTV footage showed the alleged robber arriving on a scooter with a bag on his back, wearing a helmet, a jacket and gloves.





Footage from inside the bank showed the robber locking some staff members inside a room before forcefully breaking into the cash counter and filling his bag with the money.





An inquiry based on the CCTV footage and phone call records led to the arrest.





The accused confessed that he had visited the bank earlier, police sources said. -- PTI

Three days after a broad daylight bank robbery at knifepoint at a bank in central Kerala, police on Sunday arrested the suspect who fled with approximately Rs 15 lakh in cash.