HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man who robbed bank at knifepoint in Kerala held

Sun, 16 February 2025
Share:
22:00
image
Three days after a broad daylight bank robbery at knifepoint at a bank in central Kerala, police on Sunday arrested the suspect who fled with approximately Rs 15 lakh in cash. 

The arrested man has been identified as Rijo Antony, a native of Chalakudy, police said. 

During interrogation, Antony admitted to stealing the money to repay his debts. 

He was arrested from his residence, police added. 

The police recovered around Rs 10 lakh from his possession and efforts are underway to trace the remaining amount. 

The bike-borne miscreant robbed the bank near Chalakudy around 2.15 pm on Friday. 

The CCTV footage showed the alleged robber arriving on a scooter with a bag on his back, wearing a helmet, a jacket and gloves. 

Footage from inside the bank showed the robber locking some staff members inside a room before forcefully breaking into the cash counter and filling his bag with the money. 

An inquiry based on the CCTV footage and phone call records led to the arrest. 

The accused confessed that he had visited the bank earlier, police sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Comedian Anubhav Bassi's Lucknow shows cancelled
LIVE! Comedian Anubhav Bassi's Lucknow shows cancelled

Strict security measures in place at major rly stations
Strict security measures in place at major rly stations

Following a stampede at New Delhi railway station and large crowds arriving for the Maha Kumbh, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have implemented stringent security protocols at key railway stations including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya,...

18 killed, over a dozen hurt in stampede at Delhi station
18 killed, over a dozen hurt in stampede at Delhi station

The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a...

Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede
Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede

Families of those missing in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station are frantically searching for their loved ones, running from one hospital to another, carrying their photos. Many said the hospitals did not allow them to search for...

A look at India's deadly stampedes in recent past
A look at India's deadly stampedes in recent past

The recent stampede at New Delhi Railway station, which claimed the lives of at least 18 people, highlights a recurring issue in India: deadly stampedes. This tragedy is not an isolated incident, as numerous stampedes resulting in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD