HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Legs chained, hands cuffed': 2nd batch US deportee

Sun, 16 February 2025
Share:
12:36
Deported immigrants being transported to Haryana from Amritsar on Sunday/ANI on X
Deported immigrants being transported to Haryana from Amritsar on Sunday/ANI on X
Daljit Singh, who was among the deportees who reached Amritsar from the US on Saturday night, on Sunday claimed they were handcuffed with their legs chained during the journey. 

"Our legs were chained and hands were also cuffed," Singh told reporters in Hoshiarpur. 

Singh, a native of Kurala Kalan village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, was among 116 illegal Indian immigrants who were brought back in a US aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport on Saturday night. 

Replying to a question, Singh said he was taken through the 'donkey route' -- an illegal and risky pathway used by migrants to enter the US. 

Singh's wife Kamalpreet Kaur alleged that her husband was deceived by a travel agent who promised him a direct flight to the US but instead took him via the donkey route. 

She said a man from their village had arranged for a travel agent to facilitate Singh's journey. 

The agent assured to take him to the US legally but later he was taken through multiple locations, raising suspicions about the legitimacy of his travel. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station
18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station

The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a...

LIVE! 'Legs chained, hands cuffed': 2nd batch US deportee
LIVE! 'Legs chained, hands cuffed': 2nd batch US deportee

'Wrong announcement may have led to Delhi stampede'
'Wrong announcement may have led to Delhi stampede'

At least 18 people were killed in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday. The stampede occurred after a wrong announcement about a change of platforms led to confusion and panic. The station was crowded with passengers...

'Faaltu hai kumbh': Lalu slams Rlys' mismanagement
'Faaltu hai kumbh': Lalu slams Rlys' mismanagement

Former Union railway minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday, said that the Railway's mismanagement led to the stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

Railways answers: What caused stampede at Delhi station
Railways answers: What caused stampede at Delhi station

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay on Sunday said that a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, leading to the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD