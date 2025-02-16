HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jaishankar, Omani counterpart discuss cooperation in trade, investment

Sun, 16 February 2025
17:00
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held wide-ranging discussions with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and energy security.

Jaishankar is in the Omani capital here to attend the 8th Indian Ocean Conference.

"Delighted to meet FM @badralbusaidi of Oman this morning. Appreciate his personal efforts in successfully hosting the 8th Indian Ocean Conference," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Held wide-ranging discussions on our cooperation in trade, investment and energy security," he said.

The two leaders jointly released the logo celebrating the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.

They also jointly released a book titled Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman'.

Oman hosts a sizeable Indian community totalling approximately 664,783 individuals as of August 2024, according to the Government of Oman. -- PTI

