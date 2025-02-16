HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Illegal check posts dismantled in Manipur's Churachandpur

Sun, 16 February 2025
12:10
Security forces have dismantled illegal check posts put in place by "village volunteers" in Manipur along the Imphal-Churachandpur road, the police said on Sunday. 

The check posts came into existence since the beginning of the ethnic conflict, they said. 

"Joint security forces dismantled volunteer check posts at Kaprang and S Kwatlian in Churachandpur District on NH-2... Security forces have taken over these locations and free movement of common vehicles is being ensured," a police officer said. 

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which began in May 2023, saw brutal clashes between the majority Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the surrounding hills, resulting in over 250 deaths besides displacing thousands of people. 

Meanwhile, another police officer said an FIR has been registered in connection with fraudulent calls by unknown individuals to state assembly legislators. 

"The Manipur police received complaints about fraudulent calls from unknown individuals attempting to influence and mislead MLAs of the state assembly by exploiting the ongoing political situation in the state," he said. 

"With regard to this, an FIR has been registered in Imphal PS and necessary legal action is underway," the officer said. -- PTI

