High-level committee formed to probe Delhi stampede

08:30

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, which claimed 18 lives.





"A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter," said Dilip Kumar.





Kumar has assured that the situation is now under control, and passengers have been accommodated on special trains.





Normal train movement has also resumed at the station.





"The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train... Train movement at the railway station is normal now," he added.





According to Kumar, the station was experiencing an unusually high volume of passengers, prompting the railways to operate four additional special trains to manage the crowd.





Unfortunately, the large number of passengers led to a chaotic situation, with reports of people fainting and being hospitalised. To regain control of the situation, entry to the railway station was temporarily blocked.





"The number of passengers was relatively very high today at the New Delhi railway station, and so we ran four more special trains. We received information that a few people fainted -- they have been admitted to a local hospital. We blocked entry to the railway station for a while, but the situation is under control now," added Kumar. -- ANI