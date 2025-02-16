HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Deeply anguished about loss of lives: President Murmu on stampede

Sun, 16 February 2025
Share:
10:06
image
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at the New Delhi railway station, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

'Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured,' Murmu said in a post on X.   -- PTI

IMAGE: LNJP hospital where those injured in the stampede are admitted. Photograph: ANI on X

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Railway CPRO details what led to Delhi stampede
LIVE! Railway CPRO details what led to Delhi stampede

18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station
18 dead as Kumbh rush causes stampede at Delhi station

The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a...

Delhi cops scan CCTV footage to find stampede trigger
Delhi cops scan CCTV footage to find stampede trigger

The Delhi Police Sunday launched an investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that killed at least 18 people, saying it will analyse CCTV footage to determine what transpired before the chaos erupted, sources said.

116 US Deportees Arrive In Amritsar
116 US Deportees Arrive In Amritsar

It was not immediately known whether the deportees were in shackles, as the previous batch was.

'Untraceable' Allahbadia posts on X, says he's scared
'Untraceable' Allahbadia posts on X, says he's scared

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has apologized for his remark on parents for the second time, saying he feels scared as he and his family are receiving death threats. Allahbadia, one of the most influential podcasters with over 16...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD