Confusion over two Prayagraj trains led to stampede

16:21

People stand at platform no. 14 of New Delhi railway station hours after the stampede





According to the preliminary investigation, the confusion happened because of the announcement of the trains having same initial name 'Prayagraj', said the sources.





The announcement of the 'Prayagraj Special' arriving at Platform 16 led to confusion among the waiting passengers because the Prayagraj Express was already at Platform 14.





People who were reaching Platform 14 thought their train was arriving at Platform 16 and they rushed towards it, leading to the stampede, the sources said.





Additionally, there were four trains heading to Prayagraj, out of which three were delayed, causing an unexpected overcrowding, said the police source. -- PTI

