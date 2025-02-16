HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Comedian Anubhav Bassi's Lucknow shows cancelled

Sun, 16 February 2025
20:54
Two comedy shows featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi scheduled to take place in Lucknow were cancelled after the local police denied the required no objection certificate. 

The decision comes after a letter from the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission vice chairperson, Aparna Yadav, urged the cancellation of the shows. 

Yadav raised concerns about the content of Bassi's previous performances, highlighting the use of inappropriate language and comments, particularly towards women. 

According to police sources, the two shows, scheduled for 3:30 PM and 7 PM on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Vibhuti Khand, were denied approval due to potential law and order concerns. 

Assistant commissioner of police (Vibhuti Khand), Radharaman Singh, confirmed the development and said, "The NOC for the shows was not granted due to concerns about maintaining law and order." 

In her letter dated February 14, Aparna Yadav referred to Bassi's previous shows available on social media platforms, where she observed the use of "indecent words" and "undignified comments," particularly aimed at women. 

She expressed her concerns to the director general of police, urging that such language should not be tolerated during performances. 

Yadav requested that the show be cancelled and that similar events be reviewed in the future. -- PTI

