BJP targets Cong after US cancels programme for 'voter turnout' in India

16:47

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "It is becoming increasingly evident that the Congress-led UPA systematically enabled the infiltration of India's institutions by forces opposed to the nation's interests - those who seek to weaken India at every opportunity."





Once again, he alleged, it is the billionaire US-based investor George Soros, a "known associate" of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process.





Malviya said the Election Commission in 2012 had signed an MoU with The International Foundation for Electoral Systems' an organisation linked to Soros' Open Society Foundation, which is primarily funded by USAID.





In a swipe at the Congress, he said those questioning the "transparent and inclusive" process of appointing India's Election Commissioner had no hesitation in handing over the entire Election Commission of India to "foreign operators".





Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency, which has been constituted by US President Donald Trump, has announced that it has cancelled many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars.





The programmes cited by it included $486 million to the "Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening", including $21 million for "voter turnout" in India. -- PTI

