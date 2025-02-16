HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
4 killed, 6 injured as passenger vehicle hits bus in UP

Sun, 16 February 2025
14:47
Four persons, including a woman, were killed while six others were injured after a tempo-traveller hit a bus from behind on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki district on Sunday, the police said.

The bus coming from Chhattisgarh and the tempo-traveller coming from Maharashtra were both headed to Ayodhya. All the deceased and injured were travelling in the tempo-traveller, the police said.

Superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Singh said the police had to use a cutter and bring out the people trapped in the tempo-traveller.

Two of the injured persons have been admitted to a trauma centre in Lucknow while four are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the SP said, adding that the deceased's bodies have been sent for autopsy.

The police suspect that the accident took place after the driver of the tempo-traveller dozed off, the officer said. -- PTI

