2 killed in blast at Nagpur explosives manufacturing unit

Sun, 16 February 2025
15:40
image
Two persons were killed and several others injured in a blast in an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police official said. 

The explosion took place at 1:30pm at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi in Katol tehsil, some 50 km from the district headquarters, the official added. 

"Two persons have died and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," he said. 

The official said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused. -- PTI

