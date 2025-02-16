HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 accused of kidnapping 6-year-old boy held after brief encounter in MP

Sun, 16 February 2025
20:04
File image
The police arrested two persons accused of kidnapping a businessman's six-year-old son in Gwalior after a brief gunfight in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Sunday.

The duo have told the police that they carried out the abduction for a ransom of Rs 1 crore, the official said.

Two motorcycle-borne men kidnapped the child after throwing chilli powder into his mother's eyes in the Morar area of neighbouring Gwalior on Thursday morning. 

The boy was on his way to school with his mother.

The child was found abandoned in a village in Morena 14 hours after the abduction.

On Saturday night, the accused, Rahul Gurjar (28) and Bunty Gurjar (35), both residents of Morena, tried to escape after firing at the police upon seeing them near Kotwal dam.

Security personnel retaliated in defence, wounding the duo who fell to the ground in Matwasiya police station limits, superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh said.

They were arrested and admitted to the Morena district hospital with leg injuries.

The official said the police had received a tip-off that two men with a motorbike were sitting near the dam and planning a robbery.

"We have seized the motorcycle, a revolver, a country-made pistol and some bullets from them," the SP said. -- PTI

